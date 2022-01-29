Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 1.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,147,000 after buying an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,241,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.