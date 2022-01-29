Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

