Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

