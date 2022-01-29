Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

