Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $69.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 590,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

