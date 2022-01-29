Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to announce sales of $3.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

