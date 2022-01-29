Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.
A number of research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.24.
ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
