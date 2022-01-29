Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

