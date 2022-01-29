Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

