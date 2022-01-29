Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,166 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 80.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $471.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

