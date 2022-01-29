Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

