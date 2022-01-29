Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

