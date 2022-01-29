Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total value of $313,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $16,935,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $413.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.84 and its 200 day moving average is $532.70. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.