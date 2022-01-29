Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

