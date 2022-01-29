Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $51.52 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

