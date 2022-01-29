Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.