Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.