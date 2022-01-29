Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.