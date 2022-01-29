Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,039 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

