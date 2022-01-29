Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

RCKTF opened at 3.96 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 2.65 and a one year high of 7.53.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

