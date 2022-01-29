Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

HOOD stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $325,845,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $192,573,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

