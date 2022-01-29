Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 94,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 136,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$173.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

