RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

