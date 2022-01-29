Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000.

RVACU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Riverview Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

