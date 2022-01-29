Ritocoin Market Capitalization Tops $163,246.45 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $163,246.45 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.42 or 0.06700599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.08 or 0.99943548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,673,933,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,652,143 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.