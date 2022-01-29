Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,386 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,988.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,138.10.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.83), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.14).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

