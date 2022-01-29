RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) versus Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Critical Comparison

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RINO International has a beta of -11.77, indicating that its stock price is 1,277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RINO International and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 5 1 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 167.77%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than RINO International.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -462.29% -81.85% -66.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 7.44 -$149.86 million ($1.56) -2.31

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

