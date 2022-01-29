Rinet Co LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

