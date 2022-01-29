Rinet Co LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

