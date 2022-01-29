Rinet Co LLC Buys 186 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.