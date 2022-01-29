Rinet Co LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.