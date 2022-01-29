Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $621.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

