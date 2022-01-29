Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $43.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.32. Revolve Group shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 4,490 shares traded.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

