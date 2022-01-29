Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $43.69

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.69, but opened at $46.32. Revolve Group shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 4,490 shares traded.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33.
In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
