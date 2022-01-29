Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $84,680.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

