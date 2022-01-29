Reviewing Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) & Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Assertio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$243.36 million ($3.26) -2.79 Assertio $106.28 million 0.96 -$28.14 million ($0.92) -2.49

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gossamer Bio and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.47%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Assertio.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -98.58% -52.64% Assertio -28.04% -34.57% -9.76%

Risk and Volatility

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assertio beats Gossamer Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

