Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.19

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several brokerages have commented on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,437,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

