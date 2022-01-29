Research Analysts Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.