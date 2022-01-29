Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. State Street Corp raised its stake in WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.