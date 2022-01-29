Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

SGRY stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.