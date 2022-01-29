Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.67. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.62 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.11.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
