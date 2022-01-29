Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.67. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.62 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.11.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 13,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total value of C$145,327.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,778,231.05. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$318,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,668.51. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,795.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

