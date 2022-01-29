Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $102.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

