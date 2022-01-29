Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

