Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.32.

REGI opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

