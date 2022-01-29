Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.32.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

