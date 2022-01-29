Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.08 ($44.41).

EPA RNO opened at €34.57 ($39.28) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.70 and a 200-day moving average of €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

