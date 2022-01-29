Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($11.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.74) to GBX 890 ($12.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.81) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 814.73 ($10.99).

LON RDW opened at GBX 602.20 ($8.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.57. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,502.86).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

