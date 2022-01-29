Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Feb 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a feb 22 dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 172.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

NYSE O opened at $69.49 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

