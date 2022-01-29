Raymond James Lowers Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.75

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

