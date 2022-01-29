Raymond James Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$277.09.

EDV stock opened at C$28.03 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

