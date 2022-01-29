Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.80 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

