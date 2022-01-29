Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

